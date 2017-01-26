Tripoli Force Suspects Rival Eastern ...

Tripoli Force Suspects Rival Eastern Force Backers in Bomb Near Italian Embassy

Thursday Jan 26

A counterterrorism unit in the Libyan capital Tripoli said it suspected Saturday's car bomb near the recently reopened Italian Embassy was planted by backers of the powerful Libyan National Army based in the eastern part of the divided country. The blast occurred in central Tripoli about 350 meters from the Italian Embassy.

