Tobruk just 'aiming to create tension'

Rome, January 13 - The so-called 'government' in Tobruk headed by Abdullah al-Thani is not a body recognised by the international community and is only aiming to create tension via "manipulations" that the media can whip up, Italian sources close to the case told ANSA on Friday after Tobruk opposed the reopening of the Italian embassy in Tripoli. The sources stressed that the only legitimate, recognised authority in Libya is the Presidential Council in Tripoli headed by Fayez al-Sarraj and supported by the United Nations.

