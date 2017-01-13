Tobruk just 'aiming to create tension'
Rome, January 13 - The so-called 'government' in Tobruk headed by Abdullah al-Thani is not a body recognised by the international community and is only aiming to create tension via "manipulations" that the media can whip up, Italian sources close to the case told ANSA on Friday after Tobruk opposed the reopening of the Italian embassy in Tripoli. The sources stressed that the only legitimate, recognised authority in Libya is the Presidential Council in Tripoli headed by Fayez al-Sarraj and supported by the United Nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC