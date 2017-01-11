The Obama Legacy on Jihadism

The Obama Legacy on Jihadism

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The New Yorker

One of the most memorable moments of the Obama Presidency was his abrupt appearance on nationwide television, shortly before midnight, on Sunday, May 1, 2011. The press pool, which had been given a "lid" to stand down for the night almost six hours earlier, received an e-mail alert from the White House to get positioned for a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC