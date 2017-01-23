The lady is for turning (and reversing) - Thatcher archives for 1986 open to the public

Margaret Thatcher's isolation over Westland and the US bombing of Libya - as well as fears about the standards of her driving - are among the subjects revealed within 40,000 pages of her papers opening to the public today at the Churchill Archives Centre. The Prime Minister's personal papers for the year 1986, held at Churchill College, reveal the significant and ongoing fallout from the Westland affair - which prompted the resignation of Defence Minister Michael Heseltine, who went on to challenge Thatcher for the Tory leadership in 1990.

