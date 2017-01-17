Terrorist 'held in Thailand' will sue UK ex-minister
A former Libyan Islamist commander, who says he suffered years of torture by Moamar Gadhafi's henchmen after British and US spies handed him over to Libya, was given permission on Tuesday to sue the British government and its former foreign secretary. Abdel Hakim Belhadj, a rebel leader and al-Qaeda member who helped topple Gadhafi in 2011 and is now a politician, says he and his pregnant wife Fatima were abducted by US CIA agents in Thailand in 2004 and then illegally transferred to Tripoli with the help of British spies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC