Terrorist 'held in Thailand' will sue UK ex-minister

A former Libyan Islamist commander, who says he suffered years of torture by Moamar Gadhafi's henchmen after British and US spies handed him over to Libya, was given permission on Tuesday to sue the British government and its former foreign secretary. Abdel Hakim Belhadj, a rebel leader and al-Qaeda member who helped topple Gadhafi in 2011 and is now a politician, says he and his pregnant wife Fatima were abducted by US CIA agents in Thailand in 2004 and then illegally transferred to Tripoli with the help of British spies.

