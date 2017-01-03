Tallying the deaths in Libya in 2016

A total of 1 523 people died in violent incidents, including bombings and shootings in Libya during 2016, the NGO Libyabodycount.org has reported. This figure was similar to the 1 519 people who died in similar circumstances during 2015 - but much lower than the 2 825 people who lost their lives during bloody confrontations the year before.

