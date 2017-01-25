Suspected Emirati spy killed in Libya...

Suspected Emirati spy killed in Libya's Tripoli

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

An Emirati national, who was arrested in Libya's capital in 2015 on suspicion of espionage, has been killed by a member of the intelligence services who was himself shot dead, according to Tripoli's state prosecutor. Seddiq es-Sour said on Wednesday that the detained man was arrested in November 2015 and was awaiting trial on charges of links to Dubai's police force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The media has failed to explain the new war on ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,266,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC