Suspected Emirati spy killed in Libya's Tripoli
An Emirati national, who was arrested in Libya's capital in 2015 on suspicion of espionage, has been killed by a member of the intelligence services who was himself shot dead, according to Tripoli's state prosecutor. Seddiq es-Sour said on Wednesday that the detained man was arrested in November 2015 and was awaiting trial on charges of links to Dubai's police force.
