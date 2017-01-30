Ross Kemp in 12-hour kidnap stand off with gun-toting gang in Libya
Ross Kemp has told how he was held captive for 12 hours by a gun-toting tribe while filming his latest documentary in Libya. The former EastEnders hardman was left marooned inside a building while the clan -who wanted to kidnap him - surrounded it outside brandishing firearms.
