Ross Kemp in 12-hour kidnap stand off...

Ross Kemp in 12-hour kidnap stand off with gun-toting gang in Libya

Ross Kemp has told how he was held captive for 12 hours by a gun-toting tribe while filming his latest documentary in Libya. The former EastEnders hardman was left marooned inside a building while the clan -who wanted to kidnap him - surrounded it outside brandishing firearms.

Chicago, IL

