Rival of Libya's U.N.-backed government claims control of Tripoli defense ministry

A self-declared prime minister sidelined by Libya's U.N.-backed government said on Thursday he had retaken control of the defense ministry in the capital, Tripoli. Khalifa Ghwell said in a televised statement that his self-declared government had recaptured some "state institutions" including the defense ministry, and that he had ordered ousted staff there back to work.

