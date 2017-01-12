Rival of Libya's U.N.-backed government claims control of Tripoli defense ministry
A self-declared prime minister sidelined by Libya's U.N.-backed government said on Thursday he had retaken control of the defense ministry in the capital, Tripoli. Khalifa Ghwell said in a televised statement that his self-declared government had recaptured some "state institutions" including the defense ministry, and that he had ordered ousted staff there back to work.
