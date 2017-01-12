Report: East Libya Strongman Visits R...

Report: East Libya Strongman Visits Russian Aircraft Carrier in Mediterranean

Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar speaks during a news conference in Al Marj, east of Benghazi, Libya, June 4, 2014. Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar was given a tour of a Russian aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, Russian media reported, a show of Kremlin support for the faction leader who opposes Libya's U.N.-backed government.

