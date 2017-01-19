Power Cuts Rattle Libyan Government an hour ago

Power Cuts Rattle Libyan Government a...

Crippling power and water outages are heaping pressure on Libya's fragile United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, where the beleaguered prime minister held crisis meetings with officials after canceling plans to address the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We can't discuss economic developments in Davos while our nation lacks the basics," Ashraf Al Thilthie, a spokesman for Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, said in an interview.

