Power Cuts Rattle Libyan Government an hour ago
Crippling power and water outages are heaping pressure on Libya's fragile United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, where the beleaguered prime minister held crisis meetings with officials after canceling plans to address the World Economic Forum in Davos. "We can't discuss economic developments in Davos while our nation lacks the basics," Ashraf Al Thilthie, a spokesman for Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, said in an interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC