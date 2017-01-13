News Briefs - " January 13, 2017
A Libyan military chief has visited a Russian aircraft carrier off the coast of the troubled North African country. The Russian Defense Ministry says Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter visited the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier Jan. 11. The carrier and accompanying ships are coming home from a mission off Syria's coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC