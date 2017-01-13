News Briefs - " January 13, 2017

News Briefs - January 13, 2017

A Libyan military chief has visited a Russian aircraft carrier off the coast of the troubled North African country. The Russian Defense Ministry says Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter visited the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier Jan. 11. The carrier and accompanying ships are coming home from a mission off Syria's coast.

Chicago, IL

