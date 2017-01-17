Modern African migrations: Anti-immigration laws and walls are NOT...

He went to Libya to thank the maximum leader, Gaddafi and his people for their support to the Blacks of South Africa during the struggle against the Apartheid racist separatist regime in his country. While in Libya, Mandela witnessed in the first person, the emerging plights of migrating young Africans, traversing the dreaded Sahara Desert on foot, and the Mediterranean Sea in balloon ships, under dangerous conditions and in an unspeakable inhuman treatment.

