Minniti says migrant trafficker deal

Rome, January 9 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Monday agreed a projected memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation between Italy and Libya against illegal immigration and human trafficking, after talks in Tripoli with Premier Fayez Mustafa Al Serraj, Foreign Minister M. Siyala and the members of the presidential council, A. Maitig e A. Kajman. Italy has long been seeking a deal to help stop the ceaseless flow of migrants arriving in Italy from Libya.

