Migrants die on dangerous sea voyage to reach 'Italy' - then...
Migrants die on dangerous sea voyage to reach 'Italy' - then survivors are devastated to arrive on shore and find they are in LIBYA A boat filled with migrants desperate to reach Europe met with tragedy on treacherous seas, and ended up arriving in the country it had set off from. After three days, during which several of the 80 people who left drowned, survivors reached dry land only to discover they were still in Libya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC