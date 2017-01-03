Migrants die on dangerous sea voyage ...

Migrants die on dangerous sea voyage to reach 'Italy' - then...

Read more: Mail on Sunday

Migrants die on dangerous sea voyage to reach 'Italy' - then survivors are devastated to arrive on shore and find they are in LIBYA A boat filled with migrants desperate to reach Europe met with tragedy on treacherous seas, and ended up arriving in the country it had set off from. After three days, during which several of the 80 people who left drowned, survivors reached dry land only to discover they were still in Libya.

Chicago, IL

