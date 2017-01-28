Merkel says migrant deal with Libya n...

Merkel says migrant deal with Libya needed, but not possible yet

Europe should work with Libya to control illegal migration, but cannot sign a deal similar to that reached with Turkey last year until political stability is restored in the North African country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday. Merkel said it was important to work with Libya given that more than 4,000 migrants had died in the Mediterranean while en route from Libya to Italy.

