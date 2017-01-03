Libya's Oil Revival Gathers Pace to Highlight Risks on OPEC Deal
Libya, the holder of Africa's biggest crude reserves, is ramping up output from its biggest oil field again after two years of internal conflict, the latest reminder of just how vulnerable OPEC's quest to clear a global crude glut might be. Libya's south west will ship almost 1.9 million barrels this month from its Zawiya port near Tripoli, according to a loading program obtained by Bloomberg.
