Libya's $50m for IRA to kill Margaret Thatcher
Libya had a plan to give $50 million to the IRA in return for killing Margaret Thatcher, newly released Irish State papers have revealed. The startling report is contained in the latest batch of secret documents released by the Irish government in recent days under the 30-year rule.
