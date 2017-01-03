Libya's $50m for IRA to kill Margaret...

Libya's $50m for IRA to kill Margaret Thatcher

8 hrs ago

Libya had a plan to give $50 million to the IRA in return for killing Margaret Thatcher, newly released Irish State papers have revealed. The startling report is contained in the latest batch of secret documents released by the Irish government in recent days under the 30-year rule.

Chicago, IL

