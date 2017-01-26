Libyan TV journalist arrested without...

Libyan TV journalist arrested without charge

Libyan security forces should charge or release Wiem Ben Zabia, a cameraman for the Libya Panorama Channel , the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Security forces detained Ben Zabia at a checkpoint near the eastern Libyan city of Derna on January 14, according to his employer, sister, and a video of the incident.

