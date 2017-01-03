Libyan presidential council member resigns, citing failure
" A prominent member of the presidential council of Libya's U.N.-backed government in Tripoli has resigned. Musa al-Koni's resignation at a televised press conference Monday was the first such move by one of the nine members of the council, formed in early 2016.
