Libyan presidential council member resigns, citing failure

" A prominent member of the presidential council of Libya's U.N.-backed government in Tripoli has resigned. Musa al-Koni's resignation at a televised press conference Monday was the first such move by one of the nine members of the council, formed in early 2016.

