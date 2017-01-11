Libyan military chief visits Russian aircraft carrier
The Russian Defense Ministry says Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter visited the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier Wednesday. The carrier and accompanying ships are coming home from a mission off Syria's coast.
