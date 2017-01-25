Libyan east-based army routs militants from part of Benghazi
A Libyan military spokesman says troops have routed Islamic militants from a key area they controlled in the eastern city of Benghazi. The official speaks for the armed forces that answer to the internationally recognized parliament based in eastern Libya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The media has failed to explain the new war on ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC