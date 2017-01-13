Libya not accepting Italy migrant dea...

Libya not accepting Italy migrant deal - EU presidency Malta

Libya's U.N.-backed government has not accepted proposals by Rome aimed at cutting migrant flows to Italy and the two sides are "far apart" on the issue, Malta's foreign minister said on Friday. George Vella, whose government holds the rotating chair of European Union ministerial councils, said he would brief his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday on a long conversation he held on Thursday on behalf of the Union with the foreign minister of Libya's embattled, U.N.-backed premier, Fayez Seraj.

