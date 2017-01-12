Libya: Armed Groups Detain, Torture, Kill
Armed groups, some affiliated with rival governments vying for legitimacy and territorial control, detained, tortured, "disappeared," and unlawfully killed people with impunity in Libya during 2016, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2017 . The ongoing warfare created a humanitarian crisis.
