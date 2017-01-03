Italy reopening embassy in Libyan capital in sign of faith
Italy is reopening its embassy in the Libyan capital after two years of unrest in what the Rome foreign ministry says is a show of support for Libya's stabilization process. In a statement Monday, the Italian foreign ministry said the reopening of the embassy was a sign of friendship with the former Italian colony and a demonstration of faith in its stabilization efforts.
