Images show the harsh realities of the Libyan National Army's fight against jihadistsa in a country still bitterly divided after the ousting of Gaddafi Haftar presents himself as Libya's saviour in the face of a growing jihadist threat, but is a divisive figure Carrying an injured comrade on their shoulder and with their trousers splattered with blood - these images show the harsh realities of the Libyan National Army's fight against jihadists. The LNA, led by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, have battled Islamic extremists in the country's second city of Benghazi and elsewhere in the east for more than two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.