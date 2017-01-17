Ghanaians die in Libya

Ghanaians die in Libya

Friday Jan 20

Ghanaians, especially those in Berekum, Dormaa Ahenkro, Nkoranza and other towns in the Brong Ahafo Region, whose relatives have travelled to Libya in search of greener pastures, are extremely worried about the safety of their relations in that country. Gory pictures of dead in that country are currently circulating.

Chicago, IL

