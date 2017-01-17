Ghanaians die in Libya
Ghanaians, especially those in Berekum, Dormaa Ahenkro, Nkoranza and other towns in the Brong Ahafo Region, whose relatives have travelled to Libya in search of greener pastures, are extremely worried about the safety of their relations in that country. Gory pictures of dead in that country are currently circulating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC