EU unveils a 200m Libya migrant project

EU unveils a 200m Libya migrant project

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: EUobserver

The European Commission unveiled a €200 million programme for Libya and north Africa on Wednesday to stem irregular migration flows, increase surveillance, and save lives within its territorial waters. Libya, wracked by years of internecine conflict, is the biggest staging point for people leaving Africa for Europe in often lethally dangerous conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The media has failed to explain the new war on ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC