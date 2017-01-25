EU unveils a 200m Libya migrant project
The European Commission unveiled a €200 million programme for Libya and north Africa on Wednesday to stem irregular migration flows, increase surveillance, and save lives within its territorial waters. Libya, wracked by years of internecine conflict, is the biggest staging point for people leaving Africa for Europe in often lethally dangerous conditions.
