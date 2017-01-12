EU mulls Turkey-type migrant deal wit...

EU mulls Turkey-type migrant deal with Libya

Thursday

The Maltese EU presidency wants a deal with Libya to curb migrant flows that would be loosely modelled on the EU-Turkey agreement. A Maltese EU presidency spokesman told this website on Thursday that Valletta and other EU capitals would examine the idea after Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat spoke of it earlier in the day.

