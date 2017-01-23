Empowering new democracies - Mayor Wa...

Empowering new democracies - Mayor Waters shares her expertise around the globe

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

Mayor Leslie Waters is known for organizing meet-and-greets to hear the concerns and questions of Seminole residents. Every few months, she'll set up at a local eatery, Chick-fil-A perhaps, or maybe at a major city event, such as the Music in the Park series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The media has failed to explain the new war on ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,524 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC