'Embassy attackers linked to Haftar'

TUNIS, JANUARY 26 - Libya's RADA Special Deterrence Forces of the national unity government have released the names of three men suspected of taking part in a car bomb attack near the Italian embassy in Tripoli last Saturday, claiming they are tied to military strongman Khalifa Haftar. Two died and a third is reportedly on the run.

