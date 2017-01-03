Eastern Libyan jet makes deadly strik...

Eastern Libyan jet makes deadly strike on rival military's plane

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Reuters

Forces allied to Libya's eastern government carried out an air strike against a military transport aircraft in the central district of Jufra on Tuesday, wounding the head of the military council from the rival city of Misrata, officials said. The strike, and clashes that preceded it on Monday, raised fears of an escalation in Libya's central desert region between the country's two main military power bases.

