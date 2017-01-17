East Libyan forces claim control of Islamist holdout in Benghazi
Forces loyal to Libya's eastern government said on Tuesday they had gained control over one of the last pockets of resistance held by Islamist-dominated opponents in Benghazi. The Libyan National Army troops captured the south-western district of Bosnaib from fighters loyal to Islamic State following a two-day assault backed by heavy weaponry and air strikes, said Fadel al-Hassi, an officer in the LNA's special forces.
