Did Obama Defeat ISIS in Libya?
One of former President Barack Obama's last acts as military commander-in-chief was ordering bomber strikes in Libya that killed as many as 90 ISIS fighters last week. The strike was captured in graphic video, and when the bodies were counted this week the initial estimate of 85 killed was revised upward.
