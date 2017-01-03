Detained ISIS suspect says Tunisian journalists are dead1 hour ago
Tripoli, Jan 8; A suspected jihadist held in eastern Libya told a local television channel that two Tunisian journalists who went missing in 2014 were killed by the Islamic State group. IS had claimed in January 2015 to have executed blogger Sofiene Chourabi and photographer Nadhir Ktari but later the same year the Tunisian government said it had evidence the pair were still alive.
