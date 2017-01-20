.com | Car bomb wounds 12 in Libya's Benghazi

A car bomb exploded Friday near a mosque in Libya's second city of Benghazi, wounding 12 people including a former interior minister, medical and security sources said. Ashour Shwayel, who served as interior minister in the government of former prime minister Ali Zeidan, and his son were seriously hurt in the blast, said the spokesperson of Al-Jala hospital, Fadia al-Barghati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.