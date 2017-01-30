Cma CGM Rolls Out Turaf Express Service

Cma CGM Rolls Out Turaf Express Service

Read more: Marine News

CMA CGM, a leading worldwide shipping group, has announced the new service offer TURAF EXPRESS which directly links Turkey, Tunisia and Libya via Malta. It is the first CMA CGM line to offer a direct connection between Northern Turkey and the main Libyan ports in order to develop short sea lines intra-Mediterranean activities.

Chicago, IL

