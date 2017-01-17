CIA files: Libyan efforts to build a ...

CIA files: Libyan efforts to build a South Pacific united revolutionary front

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

But back in the 1980s, Libya leader Muammar Gaddafi was making overtures in the South Pacific and the Central Intelligence Agency believed the dictator was trying to build a network. A declassified CIA report gives a snapshot of the political intrigue and international interest as the Libyan leader sought to undermine the West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC