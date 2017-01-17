China's producer prices face upward pressure in 2017 -stats bureau
Jan 22 China's producer prices face upward pressure in 2017 as the market situation continues to improve, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday in a commentary on its website, adding to expectations that global inflation may be stronger in 2017. China's producer prices surged more than expected by the most in more than five years in December as prices of coal and other raw materials soared.
