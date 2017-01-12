Charlemagne: The cruel sea
"ALL that concerns the Mediterranean is of the deepest interest to civilised man," wrote Edward Forbes, a 19th-century naturalist. Europe's great sea will loom large as Malta, the European Union's smallest member, takes up the rotating presidency of its Council of Ministers for the first half of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Oct '16
|Oktoberfest
|48
|First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C...
|Oct '16
|Dell Gamble
|1
|Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC