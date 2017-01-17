Car bomb explodes in central Tripoli, near Italian embassy: security official
A car bomb exploded late on Saturday close to the recently re-opened Italian embassy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, but appeared not to have caused casualties, a security official said. The car exploded behind the Egyptian embassy, which is closed, and about two streets away from the Italian embassy, said the official, who did not want to be named.
