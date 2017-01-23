Bombs away: Obama's gone, but the war...

Bombs away: Obama's gone, but the wars remain

On Wednesday night, in the waning hours of his presidency, Barack Obama approved a bombing attack against so-called Islamic State forces in Libya that the Pentagon claims killed as many as 80 IS "militants." The raid took place south of Sirte, a former IS stronghold, from which IS forces had been driven last year by a combination of Libyan militias and U.S. air support.

