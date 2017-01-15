Blackout hits western and southern Libya
Western Libya was plunged into darkness late on Saturday as a blackout already affecting the south spread to the capital, Tripoli, and other major cities, the national power company said. The blackout extended from Libya's western border with Tunisia to the city of Ajdabiya, nearly 900 km to the east, national power company GECOL said in a statement.
