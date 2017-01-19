B-2 bombers kill nearly 100 ISIS terr...

B-2 bombers kill nearly 100 ISIS terrorists in Libya

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Fox News

Two B-2 "stealth" bombers struck Islamic State targets in Libya on Wednesday evening, killing nearly 100 terrorists just two days before President Obama is set to leave office, two U.S. defense officials told Fox News. The B-2s dropped 108 precision-guided bombs on two ISIS training camps 30 miles southwest of the Libyan coastal city of Sirte, killing an estimated 85 fighters, a defense official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 33
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,131,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC