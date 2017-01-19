B-2 bombers kill nearly 100 ISIS terrorists in Libya

Two B-2 "stealth" bombers struck Islamic State targets in Libya on Wednesday evening, killing nearly 100 terrorists just two days before President Obama is set to leave office, two U.S. defense officials told Fox News. The B-2s dropped 108 precision-guided bombs on two ISIS training camps 30 miles southwest of the Libyan coastal city of Sirte, killing an estimated 85 fighters, a defense official said.

