An overloaded boat, packed with dreams: Hundreds of migrants plucked...

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Three teams, including Save the Children, work to transport 412 migrants from a smuggler's boat to rescue ships off the coast of northern Libya. The migrants, who came from 13 countries, were then transported to Sicily.

