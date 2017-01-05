An overloaded boat, packed with dreams: Hundreds of migrants plucked...
Three teams, including Save the Children, work to transport 412 migrants from a smuggler's boat to rescue ships off the coast of northern Libya. The migrants, who came from 13 countries, were then transported to Sicily.
