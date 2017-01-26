62 captives had been freed from Ganfouda, as well as 30 families and 46 foreign workers.

The remains of a car are seen at the scene where a car bomb exploded late on Saturday close to the recently re-opened Italian embassy in Tripoli, Libya January 21, 2017. Photo - Reuters The remains of a car are seen at the scene where a car bomb exploded late on Saturday close to the recently re-opened Italian embassy in Tripoli, Libya January 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.