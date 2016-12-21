UPDATE 1-Libya's NOC says western pipelines reopened, expects 270,000 bpd boost in 3 months
Dec 20 Libya's National Oil Corporation said on Tuesday that pipelines leading from the western fields of Sharara and El Feel had been reopened after a two-year blockade, paving the way for a major boost to production. The NOC said in a statement that it expects to add 175,000 barrels per day to national production in the next month, and 270,000 bpd over the next three months.
