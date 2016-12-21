UPDATE 1-Indonesia may allow miners t...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia may allow miners to negotiate contract extension 5 yrs before expiry -minister

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Reuters

Indonesia is considering allowing miners to negotiate an extension of their operating permits five years before expiry, rather than two years currently, the energy and mining minister said on Thursday. "The negotiation for the extension may not be two years, perhaps it can be five years before the contracts end," Ignasius Jonan told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... Nov 29 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Oct '16 Oktoberfest 48
News First Libyan colonel qualifies for US Air War C... Oct '16 Dell Gamble 1
News Britain's Libya intervention based on slippery ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The media has failed to explain the new war on ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,375

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC