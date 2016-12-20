U.S. forces wrap up operations agains...

U.S. forces wrap up operations against Islamic State in Sirte

Tuesday Dec 20

The Pentagon had launched Operation Odyssey Lightning to help local forces push the jihadists from the coastal city of Sirte on Aug. 1. "In partnership with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the operation succeeded in its core objective of enabling GNA-aligned forces to drive Daesh out of Sirte," the U.S. military's Africa Command said in a statement. "We are proud to have supported this campaign to eliminate ISIL's hold over the only city it has controlled outside Iraq and Syria," Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook told reporters, using an IS acronym.

