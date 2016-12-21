State Papers reveal Thatcher 'depress...

State Papers reveal Thatcher 'depressed' over NI

In a meeting before Christmas 1986 the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher confided in Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald that she was "depressed" as the year after the Anglo-Irish Agreement proved difficult. The information has come to light in the 30-year-old State Papers that have been released by the National Archives this morning.

