State Papers reveal Thatcher 'depressed' over NI
In a meeting before Christmas 1986 the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher confided in Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald that she was "depressed" as the year after the Anglo-Irish Agreement proved difficult. The information has come to light in the 30-year-old State Papers that have been released by the National Archives this morning.
